D.C. United beats defending champion Atlanta United 2-0

Luciano Acosta scored and assisted on Paul Arriola's goal to help D.C. United beat defending champion Atlanta United 2-0 on Sunday night in the MLS opener for both teams.
Bill Hamid had two saves for his fourth shutout in his last five regular-season starts.
D.C. United is unbeaten in its last 11 regular-season matches.
LOS ANGELES FC 2, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adama Diomande scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to lift Los Angeles FC past Sporting Kansas City.
Diomande cut back to evade a defender at the top-left corner of the box and blasted a rising shot.
Krisztian Nemeth opened the scoring for Sporting KC in the 16th, and Diego Rossi tied it in the 47th.
Comments