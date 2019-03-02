Boyd III lifts E. Tennessee St. over W. Carolina 81-74

Tray Boyd III scored 24 points, tying his season high, as East Tennessee State got past Western Carolina 81-74 on Saturday. Bo Hodges added 20 points for the Buccaneers.
Boyd III hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. Hodges also had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Buccaneers.
Isaiah Tisdale had 13 points for East Tennessee State (23-8, 13-5 Southern Conference). Mladen Armus added three blocks.
Kameron Gibson had 23 points for the Catamounts (7-24, 4-14). Marcus Thomas added 15 points and seven rebounds. Marc Gosselin had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The Buccaneers improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts for the season. East Tennessee State defeated Western Carolina 91-69 on Jan. 26. The Buccaneers and the Catamounts next take the floor in the Southern Conference Tournament.
