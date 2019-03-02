Favorite in Mariners camp might be 66-year-old Perry Hill

This is a 2019 photo of Perry Hill of the Seattle Mariners baseball team. This image reflects the Seattle Mariners active roster as of Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, when this image was taken. Ask around the Seattle Mariners complex and the most popular person putting on a uniform each day is likely a 66-year-old who is nearly four decades removed from playing professionally, and has become a respected authority throughout baseball as one of the best infield instructors around. The move by the Mariners to hire Hill as their first-base and infield coach in the offseason went mostly unnoticed, but his influence is already being noticed. Charlie Riedel AP Photo