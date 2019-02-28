Former Heat player buys beer for fans after NBA star is a no-show at autograph session

When Josh Jackson no-showed an autograph session Wednesday night in Phoenix, interim Suns general manager and South Florida native James Jones stepped up.

Jones, who won three NBA championships and played for the Miami Heat as well as the University of Miami, diffused a situation when Jackson, a Suns player, didn’t show up to an autograph signing planned at Fry’s Grocery in Phoenix.

Jones’ solution was giving some beer to those fans that arrived expecting to see Jackson.

According to a Reddit post, fans formed long lines with 12-packs of Heineken and Dos Equis beer.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s Instagram story showed him celebrating a friend’s birthday at a restaurant 10 miles from the grocery store, according to USA Today.