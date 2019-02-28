UCF fans troll UF with football barbs after baseball win in potential series finale

After UCF and the University of Florida football programs came to a standstill over a potential future series between the two, the two schools’ baseball programs also had their future meetings put in doubt.
UCF baseball coach Greg Lovelady told the Orlando Sentinel on the eve of Wednesday’s baseball game that the series was “in limbo” because UF did not want to play the Knights in Orlando.
Shortly after the Knights defeated the Gators, ranked fifth in the country, 12-9 on the road to secure the program’s fourth straight win against UF, UCF fans chimed in on social media.
And the comparisons to the football schedule impasse from December, where UF wanted a neutral site game as part of a 2 for 1 (two games in Gainesville) against a UCF team that wanted an even home and away series, took hold on Twitter.
Here’s a sampling of what was said:
And there was even a Miami Hurricanes reference:
