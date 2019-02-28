Watch this 700-pound great white shark getting caught off a Florida fishing pier

A close-up encounter with Jaws happened for a couple of Floridians near the Navarre Beach fishing pier on Florida’s panhandle.
But unlike the 1975 classic thriller movie, this great white shark didn’t terrorize a beach town on a man-eating spree.
Rather, fisherman Jeremy Utter caught the great white shark measuring 10 feet long and weighing 700 pounds, according to the Walton Sun.
The outlet reported the great white was caught Tuesday afternoon with people from the True Blue shark fishing team and pier worker Thomas Theilman helping Utter tag and release it back into the Gulf of Mexico.
Great whites are a protected species, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Theilman told the Walton Sun that “Utter caught the shark using bonito as bait.”
