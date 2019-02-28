Amid fan outrage, Roma’s American owner remains determined

FILE - This March 26, 2014 artist rendering provided by Italian Serie A soccer club Roma, shows the new stadium to be build on the outskirts of Rome. After a rough stretch, things are finally starting to look up again for Roma's American president, James Pallotta. Pallotta's joy over Roma reaching the Champions League semifinals last season quickly turned to despair when nine people were arrested in June for alleged corruption linked to bureaucratic matters involving the club's long-delayed plans to build a new stadium. (AS Roma Via AP)