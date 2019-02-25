Sports

Wonder what Billy the Marlin would look like in Game of Thrones? Now you can see

By Jason Dill

February 25, 2019 11:37 AM

Baseball and a hit HBO series are now intertwined, thanks to FOCO’s latest bobblehead project.

FOCO announced Monday their next line of bobbleheads that merges Major League Baseball with “Game of Thrones,” the megahit HBO show entering its final season this April.

Each of MLB’s 30 franchises are represented with three bobbleheads depicting different things from the GoT world: the Iron Throne, Ice Dragon and Night King.

The Iron Throne one portrays baseball mascots sitting on the throne holding a sword ready to rule the Seven Kingdoms.

The Ice Dragon version showcases Viserion, one of Daenerys Targaryen’s fire-breathing dragons that was turned into an ice dragon in Season 7, next to a translucent, ice-textured MLB team logo.

The Night King bobblehead features the show’s villain wearing team-themed armor while holding a baseball bat with the team’s wordmark on it.

The three bobblehead types are part of the first series in the FOCO line showcasing MLB and Game of Thrones. The cost is $45-$60 plus shipping and handling with an expected delivery date by the end of March.

Fans can check out the collection here.

