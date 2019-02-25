Versatile Gonzalez finalizes $21M, 2-year deal with Twins

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez hits a two-run double in the seventh inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, in Cleveland. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that versatile Marwin Gonzalez and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a $21 million, two-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, because the agreement is subject to a successful physical. Phil Long, File AP Photo