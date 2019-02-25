Giants minor leaguer gets mistaken for the other Ryan Howard

FILE - This Feb. 23, 2019, file photo shows Ryan Howard of the San Francisco Giants. Giants minor league infielder Howard gets a good laugh when he sees the baseball cards that some fans send him to autograph. That's because the card isn't of Ryan Avery Howard, the 24-year-old shortstop with the Giants. Instead, it features Ryan James Howard, who played 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and retired after the 2016 season. The two don't look anything alike. Chris Carlson, File AP Photo