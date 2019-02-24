Nuhu leads Portland St. past Sacramento St. 65-57

Sal Nuhu recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead Portland State to a 65-57 win over Sacramento State on Saturday night.
Jamie Orme had 11 points for Portland State (13-14, 8-8 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Holland Woods added 11 points.
The Vikings had a season-high 10 blocks.
Joshua Patton had 12 points for the Hornets (12-13, 6-10). Marcus Graves added 11 points and six assists. Ethan Esposito had 11 points.
The Vikings leveled the season series against the Hornets with the win. Sacramento State defeated Portland State 78-67 on Feb. 11. Portland State plays Idaho on the road on Thursday. Sacramento State takes on Eastern Washington on the road on Thursday.
