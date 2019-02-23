Green leads Middle Tennessee over Charlotte 86-67

Antonio Green had 21 points as Middle Tennessee got past Charlotte 86-67 on Saturday. Donovan Sims added 20 points for the Blue Raiders.
James Hawthorne had 12 points and seven rebounds for Middle Tennessee (9-19, 6-9 Conference USA). Reggie Scurry added 11 points.
Jon Davis had 23 points for the 49ers (6-20, 3-12). Malik Martin added 17 points. Dravon Mangum had 11 points.
The Blue Raiders improve to 2-0 against the 49ers for the season. Middle Tennessee defeated Charlotte 71-53 on Feb. 7. Middle Tennessee faces Rice on the road next Sunday. Charlotte plays UTEP at home next Sunday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
