Coyotes to retire Doan’s No. 19 before Winnipeg game

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016, file photo, Arizona Coyotes' Shane Doan pauses on the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes will celebrate Doan's career by retiring his No. 19 jersey during a pregame ceremony before Sunday's game against Winnipeg. Doan retired in 2017 as Arizona's all-time leader in games played (1,540), goals (402), assists (570), points (972), game-winning goals (69) and power-play goals (128). Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo