Keeling leads Charleston Southern over SC Upstate 92-60

Christian Keeling tallied 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead Charleston Southern to a 92-60 win over South Carolina Upstate on Thursday night.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds for Charleston Southern (13-13, 7-6 Big South Conference). Dontrell Shuler added 10 points. Deontaye Buskey had 10 points for the hosts.
Deion Holmes had 24 points for the Spartans (6-23, 1-13), whose losing streak stretched to six games.
The Buccaneers improve to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. Charleston Southern defeated South Carolina Upstate 90-71 on Feb. 2. Charleston Southern plays Winthrop on the road on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate takes on Campbell at home on Wednesday.
