Former Florida Gators star has drug charge dismissed, but could still face NFL discipline

Former University of Florida star Antonio Callaway, who plays for the Cleveland Browns, had his marijuana charge dismissed in a Ohio court.
Callaway had a trial set for Friday canceled due to a plea deal last month pertaining to the drug charge and driving without a valid license from the Aug. 5 traffic stop as well as speeding on Oct. 14, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.
The outlet reported Callaway paid $911 in fines and court costs, and is under a one-year probation for driving without a valid license.
The NFL told the Akron Beacon Journal that Callaway’s case is still under review by the league as the NFL could still discipline Callaway.
The August incident saw Callaway claim to police that he was unaware his car, which he said was shipped from Florida to Ohio, had marijuana in it, the news outlet reported.
