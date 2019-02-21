Here’s why Tiger Woods is skipping the only PGA Tour stop in South Florida this year

Tiger Woods won’t be coming to South Florida this year for the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens.
Woods announced the decision, due to the PGA Tour’s schedule, via social media on Thursday.
“Unfortunately, due to the schedule this year, I cannot play all the events I want to,” Woods said on Twitter. “I will be taking next week off and playing in the @APinv and @THEPLAYERSChamp. Sorry to miss seeing Jack and everyone at Honda.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Woods’ choice means golf fans will get a chance to see him at Orlando’s Bay Hill, site of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he has won eight times.
The Players Championship was moved to March this year from its position in May in 2018. That meant a five-week tournament stretch had Woods committed to play in the Honda Classic.
Last year saw Woods play in his first Valspar Championship, held in Pinellas County’s Palm Harbor. The Vaslpar is held the week after the Players this season. There is a World Golf Championship event the week after the Valspar, too, which are likely to be his two choices for his final tuneup before April’s Masters Tournament.
The PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open is held the week before the Masters, but Woods historically doesn’t play the week before a major championship.
Comments