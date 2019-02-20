Aggie Pride! A&T football honored by North Carolina leaders

Gov. Roy Cooper and legislators have honored the North Carolina A&T State University football team for another championship season.
Aggie players, staff and school leaders came to Raleigh on Wednesday to meet with Cooper at the Executive Mansion. Later in the day they attended ceremonies in the House and Senate chambers at the Legislative Building.
The Greensboro school won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title, then a third Celebration Bowl victory in four years with a 24-22 victory over Alcorn State in Atlanta in December. That bowl win crowned A&T the Historically Black Colleges and Universities national champion for a second year in a row.
Famous university alumni include the Rev. Jesse Jackson, current U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, and astronaut Ronald McNair, who died in the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion.
