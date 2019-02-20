Man went to dog park covered in peanut butter wearing only a Speedo. Blame Le’Veon Bell

A Texas man didn’t just lose his fantasy football league this past season. He had to endure a punishment for finishing at the bottom of the 12-team league, according to Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFFA.
Steven Shrout, 25, drafted Pittsburgh running back Le’Veon Bell with his first pick before auto-drafting the rest of his team that finished dead-last in his first time playing fantasy football, the news station reported.
According to the outlet, Shrout’s penalty for finishing at the bottom was either pay the league winner an additional $250 — matching the league’s entry fee — or suffer a punishment.
The league comprised of Shrout’s high school buddies laid out the task: go to a Dallas-area dog park wearing nothing but a gold Speedo, while covered in peanut butter, according to WFAA.
“I said, ‘That’s not a big challenge.’ No one believed me, they’re like, ‘No way is he going to do it,’” Shrout told WFAA.
Shrout only had to stand in the dog park for 10 minutes, but that was enough time for his friends and dog owners at the park to take videos and photos, posting them to social media, according to the news station.
Shrout told WFAA he’ll play fantasy football again, “but probably not with the same guys.”
