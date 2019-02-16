Apartment popularity rises in Twins Cities, along with rents

The cost of renting an apartment in the Minneapolis area continues to rise, even after a year of massive construction.
The Star Tribune reports that a report from a company that tracks new and existing market-rate apartment buildings across the metro area shows a vacancy rate of 3.5 percent. That comes after more than 4,800 apartments hit the market in 2018, the most in a decade.
Marquette Advisors Vice President Brian Wittenberg says a vibrant local economy is drawing employees from other areas, including many residents new to the city who are choosing the flexibility of a rental apartment over homeownership.
Wittenberg's company says that last year there were seven jobs added for every new apartment.
The average rent at the end of the year was $1,219.
