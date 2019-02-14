Sports

Longtime baseball scout Tommy Giordano dies at 93

By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer

February 14, 2019 10:35 PM

FILE - In this March 5, 2016, file photo, Tommy Giordano, right, special assistant to the general manager of the Atlanta Braves, scouts a spring training baseball game between the Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Kissimmee, Fla. Giordano spent nearly all of his marvelously full life as a baseball man. He’s going out like he lived for more than 93 years _ surrounded by family and friends, accompanied by overwhelming love and stories that will endure long after he’s gone.
Tommy Giordano, a longtime scout who played only 11 games in the major leagues but spent more than seven decades in a variety of baseball roles, died Thursday. He was 93.

Known affectionately as "T-bone," Giordano was stricken in December with a blood infection, said his daughter, Gail Przeclawski. He died at her home in Orlando, Florida, after the family decided against further treatment.

Giordano worked for the Atlanta Braves as baseball's oldest scout through last season, his 71st in professional baseball. He had intended to come back for another year until he became ill.

Giordano homered in his very first big league game with the Philadelphia Athletics toward the end of the 1953 season. He never made it back to the majors after his brief stint.

