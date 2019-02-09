Robert Hight tops Funny Car qualifying in NHRA opener

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Robert Hight drives in Funny Car qualifying at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals drag races at Auto Club Raceway on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Pomona, Calif. Hight leads the category with a run of 3.871 seconds at 329.67 mph recorded during his second pass of the day. NHRA via AP Jerry Foss