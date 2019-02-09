Sports

Rafferty, Brown carry Furman past E. Tennessee St. 91-61

The Associated Press

February 09, 2019 06:35 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C.

Matt Rafferty scored 19 points as Furman easily defeated East Tennessee State 91-61 on Saturday. Andrew Brown added 17 points for the Paladins, while Clay Mounce chipped in 15.

Jordan Lyons had 14 points for Furman (20-5, 9-4 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory.

Jeromy Rodriguez tied a season high with 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (19-7, 9-4). Tray Boyd III added 13 points.

The Paladins leveled the season series against the Buccaneers with the win. East Tennessee State defeated Furman 79-56 on Dec. 29. Furman plays UNC Greensboro at home on Thursday. East Tennessee State matches up against The Citadel at home on Thursday.

