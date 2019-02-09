Bucks make move with eye on playoffs by trading for Mirotic

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic (3) looks to pass the ball over Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. Toronto, Milwaukee and Philadelphia made their moves. Anthony Davis will have to wait until the summer for his. The New Orleans Pelicans held onto Davis but dealt Nikola Mirotic to the Bucks, one of the Eastern Conference contenders who fortified their teams on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 before the NBA trade deadline. The Raptors are getting center former All-Star center Marc Gasol from Memphis. Michael Wyke, File AP Photo