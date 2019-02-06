Last-minute decisions in SEC add drama to signing day

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Team Flash running back Jerrion Ealy, left, gets snagged by a defender during the Under Armour All America Game in Orlando, Fla. Some drama on signing day might be drummed up around the few remaining unsigned five-star prospects. Darnell Wright, an offensive lineman from West Virginia, is expected to choose between Tennessee and Alabama. Ealy, a running back from Mississippi, will pick between Clemson and Ole Miss. Orlando Sentinel via AP, File Joe Burbank