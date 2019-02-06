UCF creating Hawaii pipeline with signing class. No football-only facility hurts efforts

The buzz surrounding UCF’s football program over the past two seasons remains strong, even after the Knights suffered their first loss in two years at this year’s Fiesta Bowl to LSU.

UCF received a transfer from former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush to address next season’s quarterback battle as McKenzie Milton recovers from the devastating knee injury toward the end of the 2018 regular season.

“There’s open competition at all 22 starting spots, offense and defense,” UCF coach Josh Heupel said at his signing day press conference. “If you want to be a championship football team, you have to continually strive to put the best players on the football field. To do that, you’ve got to go out and compete and earn it and prove yourself.”

The Knights left December’s early signing period with 20 players inking national letters of intent, which made Wednesday’s National Signing Day a bit less stressful than it was for other programs to fill out their respective classes.

That said, UCF signed three more players to round out its #Knighteen recruiting class.

UCF signed kicker Daniel Obarski, defensive back James Tarver and offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole on Wednesday.

Pauole’s signing marked the second player from Hawaii in UCF’s 2019 signing class. The other was quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who signed in December. Gabriel set the Hawaii high school record for career passing yards during his senior season. That state not only produced Milton, but previous Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota and current Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa.

“The success of McKenzie, the players over there have a comfort in recognizing what’s been going on here the last couple years, and want to be a part of that,” Heupel said.

Meanwhile, UCF’s rival in the American Athletic Conference, the University of South Florida, didn’t have any new signees on Wednesday.

Instead, the Bulls will look to shore up any holes from the NCAA’s new transfer portal after inking 19 players during December’s early period.

At his signing day press conference, USF head coach Charlie Strong addressed the transfer portal.

“There’s 1,400 names right now in the portal, so you’re gonna be able to go in and get the guys that you need which will be a great asset to us in our program,” Strong said.

In addition to referencing the transfer portal, Strong elaborated how USF not having a football-only complex — the Bulls play their home games off-campus at Raymond James Stadium where the Tampa Bay Bucs play — hurts it in recruiting.

“That’s [going to] always be something that we’ve got to battle against, and that’s why you’ve got to have good recruiters on your staff because you have to be able to overcome that,” Strong said. “It’s (going to) be there and it’s (going to) be something that some people talk about, because they’re (going to) use it against you.”

Here’s a closer look at the recruiting classes for UCF, USF and other schools around the state:

UCF’s 2019 signing class

Jarrad Baker, WR, 5-11, 180, Melbourne; Tatum Bethune, LB, 6-1, 215, Miami; Dallaz Corbitt, DL, 6-5, 235, Columbia; Raymond Cutts, DL, 6-2, 260, Orlando; Dillon Gabriel, QB, 6-0, 185, Mililani; Damarius Good, RB, 5-11, 185, Altamonte Springs; Cam Good, DL, 6-1, 315, Washington D.C.; Tay Gowan, DB, 6-2, 185, Covington; Noah Hancock, DL, 6-4, 285, Miami; Jordan Hayes, DB, 6-0, 185, Loganville; Keenan Hester, DL, 6-4, 260, St. Petersburg; Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, LB, 6-2, 225, Homestead; Amari Johnson, WR, 5-10, 175, Miami; Matt Lee, OL, 6-4, 290, Oviedo; Adrian Medley, OL, 6-4, 300, Pensacola; Justin Menard, WR, 5-11, 185, Stockbridge; Ryan O’Keefe, WR, 5-10, 175, Round Rock; Jalen Pinkney, DL, 6-4, 230, Norcross; Alan Kirven, P, 6-1, 185, Tarpon Springs; Kam’ron Green, DL, 6-3, 270, Bradenton; Daniel Obarski, K, 6-2, 173, Chandler; James Tarver Jr., CB, 6-0, 184, Jacksonville; Lokahi Pauole, OL, 6-4, 320, Honolulu.

USF’s 2019 signing class

Xavier Weaver, WR, 6-1, 165, Orlando; Leonard Parker, S, 5-11, 188, Tampa; Jayden Curry, CB, 5-11, 190; Virginia Beach; Josh Berry, RB, 6-0, 181, Davenport; Raymond Collins, OL, 6-3, 289, Largo; Logan Berryhill, WR, 6-4, 186, Kingsland; Demaurez Bellamy, LB, 5-10, 210, DeLand; Joshua Blanchard, OL, 6-3, 279, Miami; Darius Williams, LB, 6-0, 210, Miami; Daquan Evans, CB, 5-11, 175, Orlando; Kelley Joiner Jr., WR, 5-9, 180, Groveland; McArthur Burnett, CB, 5-9, 172, Pahokee; Jason Vaughn, DE, 6-5, 225, Auburndale; Tae’Aviion Gray, LB, 6-2, 215, Quitman; Dustyn Hall, OL, 6-3, 277, Punta Gorda; Jahquez Evans, QB, 6-2, 180, Atlanta; Thomas Nance, DE, 6-3, 240, Eagle Lake; Matthew McDuffie, OL, 6-5, 310, Glen Saint Mary; Tyrik Jones, DE, 6-2, 235, Plantation.

Bethune-Cookman’s 2019 signing class

Eric Barton, CB, 6-1, 215, Fort Lauderdale; Javon Bonsell, S, 5-11, 185, Jackonsville; Tony Bowman, DE, 6-4, 215, Tunica; Bryce Coward, P, 5-11, 170, Hobart; Trevontae Cunningham, S, 5-11, 175, Hallandale; Marquez Delafield, CB, 6-3, 185, Green Cove Springs; Elijah Deravil, CB, 6-1, 175, Miami; Kyler Edwards, OL, 6-5, 290, Tampa; Daveno Ellington, WR, 6-0, 174, Panama City; De’Vuntray Hampton, S, 5-11, 180, Pahokee; Omari Hill, CB, 5-10, 160, Fort Lauderdale; Untareo Johnson, LB, 6-1, 230, Jonestown; Isaiah Jordan, DE, 6-4, 240, Tampa; Lamine Koanda, DE, 6-4, 230, Clearwater; Brandon Leacock, LB, 6-3, 210, Port Charlotte; Xavier McDonald, K, 6-3, 175, Lehigh Acres; Rashon McNeil, LB, 6-2, 225, Bronx; Byshire Murrain, OL, 6-5, 305, Jersey City; Damion Powell, OL, 6-5, 270, Miramar; Rashaud Pratt, S, 6-2, 188, Fort Lauderdale; Cyrik Ransom, OL, 6-3, 285, Cedar Hill; Uriah Ratliff, S, 5-10, 175, Jacksonville; Jamarquis Reeves, DE, 6-3, 276, Miami; Travis Robinson, OL, 6-5, 325, Daytona Beach; Dennis Shorter, S, 5-10, 175, Daytona Beach; Shanoyd White, OL, 6-3, 250, Fort Lauderdale; Gelique Williams, S, 6-1, 184, Jacksonville; Natnael Zemene, OL, 6-5, 315, Cambridge.

FAMU’s 2019 signing class

Cameron Sapp, QB, 6-3, 190, Jacksonville; Chris Sanders, WR, 5-11, 175, Jacksonville; Cortez Reid, DB, 6-2, 183, Viera; Donovan Mobley, WR, 6-1, 175, Tallahassee; Jahsimeon Campblin, DB, 6-1, 175, Orlando; Jalen Spady, OL, 6-3, 320, El Paso; Kamari Young, TE, 6-3, 230, Tallahassee; Moezies Telfort, LB, 6-2, 225, Fort Lauderdale; Omari Fiffer, LB, 6-0, 197, Jacksonville; Terrell Jennings, RB, 6-1, 215, Jacksonville; Tevin Rayford, OL, 6-5, 250, Thomasville.