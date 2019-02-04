It’s official: The Miami Dolphins name Brian Flores their new head coach

It’s finally official: Brian Flores is the coach of the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins finally made the official announcement Monday, less than 24 hours after Flores helped the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl LIII. Flores spent the past three season as the Patriots linebackers coach and took over playcalling duties last year, although he didn’t receive the title of defensive coordinator.

To go with the announcement of Flores’ hire, Miami general manager Chris Grier gave his first public explanation as to why the former New England assistant coach was the pick.

“Two things that stand out immediately when you meet Brian are his football intelligence and leadership skills,” Grier said in a press release. “Brian is widely respected throughout the NFL. He paid his dues in New England working in personnel, on offense, defense and special teams, which helped him build a great understanding of what it takes to win. If you talk with anyone who has played for him or worked with him, you will hear about his ability to lead and get the most out of people. Brian sets a high standard for his players and coaches and we are completely aligned with our vision on how to build a successful organization.”

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Although the Dolphins only made the hire official Monday, Miami came to an initial agreement with the coach last month. Flores was the first person interviewed for the job when the Dolphins fired former coach Adam Gase, but Flores had to wait until New England’s season ended before the two parties could make anything official.

Miami’s announcement didn’t include any assistant coaches who will join Flores, but the coach spent the past month building a staff while coaching the Patriots on their playoff run. The group is expected to include former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell as assistant head coach, New England wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea as offensive coordinator and Green Bay Packers assistant Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator.