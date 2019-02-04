Princeton’s Alarie scores 45, sets Ivy single-game record

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Holy Cross coach Bill Gibbons reacts to play in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game with Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Holy Cross interim director of athletics Brendan Sullivan announced Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, that longtime women's basketball coach Gibbons was suspended for the remainder of the season. The suspension came as the result of an internal investigation into a personnel matter, according to a release issued by the school. Joe Raymond, File AP Photo