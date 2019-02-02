Kohl leads CCSU’s late run in 64-59 win over Bryant

Tyler Kohl had 23 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, and Central Connecticut closed on a 21-3 run to beat Bryant 64-59 on Saturday.
Byron Hawkins' 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 56-43 lead with 8:19 remaining. Kohl's layup pulled the Blue Devils to 57-56 with 1:36 remaining, and he then shot 6 of 8 from the line to help seal it. Ian Krishnan and Mike Underwood each hit a 3 down the stretch.
Central Connecticut (10-13, 4-6 Northeast) has won two straight since breaking a four-game skid, including a 63-60 loss to Bryant on Jan. 24. The Bulldogs (8-13, 5-5) have lost two of their last three.
Krishnan finished with 16 points and Jamir Coleman added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
Hawkins scored 17 points to lead Bryant. Adam Grant added 13 points and Juan Cardenas had 12. SaBastian Townes chipped in with nine points and nine rebounds.
Trailing 60-57 with 25 seconds left, Townes missed two potential-tying 3-pointers for Bryant, which entered 8-0 when holding its opponents under 70 points.
