Sports

Messi nets 2, extends scoring run to 9 games in Barca draw

By JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

February 02, 2019 02:42 PM

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Manu Fernandez AP Photo
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Manu Fernandez AP Photo
BARCELONA, Spain

Lionel Messi extended his scoring run to nine straight games with two goals as Barcelona came back from a two-goal deficit to draw with Valencia 2-2 in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Messi's brace took his league-leading tally to 21 in 22 rounds.

After equalizing for the host, Messi needed to receive a massage on his inner right leg. He stayed in the match but didn't threaten to score again.

Barcelona's winning streak in la Liga ended at eight matches in a row. It leads second-placed Atletico Madrid by six points before its closest title rival visits Real Betis on Sunday.

Kevin Gameiro put Valencia ahead and Dani Parejo added a second goal by converting a penalty.

But Messi pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 39th before scoring from outside the box in the 64th.

  Comments  