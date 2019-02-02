Messi nets 2, extends scoring run to 9 games in Barca draw

Lionel Messi extended his scoring run to nine straight games with two goals as Barcelona came back from a two-goal deficit to draw with Valencia 2-2 in the Spanish league on Saturday.
Messi's brace took his league-leading tally to 21 in 22 rounds.
After equalizing for the host, Messi needed to receive a massage on his inner right leg. He stayed in the match but didn't threaten to score again.
Barcelona's winning streak in la Liga ended at eight matches in a row. It leads second-placed Atletico Madrid by six points before its closest title rival visits Real Betis on Sunday.
Kevin Gameiro put Valencia ahead and Dani Parejo added a second goal by converting a penalty.
But Messi pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 39th before scoring from outside the box in the 64th.
