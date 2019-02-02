Saint-Etienne vs. Strasbourg postponed after heavy snowfall

Saint-Etienne's home game against Strasbourg on Sunday in the French top tier has been postponed because of heavy snowfall.
The French league said Saturday a new date will be set later
Both teams are chasing a Champions League spot for next season.
Saint-Etienne is in fourth place, three points behind third-placed Lyon. Strasbourg, which is through to the League Cup final, is two points behind Saint-Etienne in fifth.
Third place ensures a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds.
