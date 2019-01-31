Burnell, Hunter lead Jacksonville St to win in OVC showdown

Jason Burnell had 21 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, Marlon Hunter scored 24 points, and Jacksonville State defeated Murray State 88-68 on Thursday night in a showdown for first-place in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Murray State's Ja Morant, averaging 24.1 points and 10.5 assists per game, scored 22 points for the Racers (16-4, 7-2 OVC). He had 11 assists and six rebounds but was 7 of 18 from the field, including 1 of 7 from 3-point distance. Tevin Brown scored 17 points but missed nine of his 13 3-pointers. The Racers were 7 of 27 from 3-point range.
Burnell had his 10th double-double of the season for the Gamecocks (16-6, 8-1). Ty Hudson had 15 points and five assists.
Jacksonville State led 41-34 at halftime after shooting 53 percent. The Gamecocks were even hotter in the second half, shooting 62 percent to finish at 58 percent overall.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Jacksonville State went up by double digits early in the second half and the lead reached 77-57 after a 3-pointer by Burnell with 4:45 to go.
Although both teams lost their previous OVC game, they entered tied for first place in the conference. Jacksonville State takes sole possession of the lead and Murray State falls into a second-place tie with Belmont and Austin Peay.
Comments