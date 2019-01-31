Fobbs scores 24, leads Towson past UNC Wilmington 77-76

Brian Fobbs scored 24 points and made two free throws with five seconds remaining to lift Towson to a 77-76 victory over UNC Wilmington on Thursday night.
Fobbs knocked down 9 of 13 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and matched his career high with 11 rebounds for the Tigers (8-15, 4-6 Colonial Athletic Association). Towson won in Wilmington for the first time since beating the Seahawks 79-73 on Jan. 2, 2013. The Seahawks (8-15, 4-6) came in having won eight of the last 10 meetings overall.
Fobbs fouled Jaylen Fornes on a 3-point attempt with 12 seconds left in the game and the junior guard sank all three, the last after being iced by a timeout, to give Wilmington a 76-75 lead. Fornes fouled out when he nailed Fobbs on a drive to the basket and Fobbs hit the first one before the Seahawks tried to ice him with a timeout. It didn't work as the Tigers avenged a 67-61 loss to the Seahawks earlier this season.
Dennis Tunstall, Jordan McNeil and reserve Tobias Howard all scored 11 for Towson.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Fornes led the Seahawks with 19 points. Devontae Cacok picked up his NCAA-leading 17th double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Comments