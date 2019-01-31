Wade Miley, Astros agree to $4.5 million, 1-year deal

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of Game 6 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Milwaukee. The Houston Astros filled an opening in their rotation, agreeing to a $4.5 million, one-year contract with 32-year-old left-hander Miley. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo