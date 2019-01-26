Yetna nets career-high 28 pts as S Florida downs E Carolina

Alexis Yetna scored a career-high 28 points with 13 rebounds and South Florida used the second half to break away from East Carolina for a 77-57 on Saturday.
South Florida (14-6, 4-4 American Athletic Conference) led 36-34 at halftime before the Pirates took a 41-40 lead on Dimitrije Spasojevic's jumper with 17:10 remaining.
Yetna then went ballistic with a 3-pointer, 3-point play, a dunk, a layup and made 1 of 2 foul shots and the Bulls were up 54-43. Shawn Williams responded with a 3 for the Pirates (8-11, 1-6) before Yetna added another layup and South Florida lead by double digits the rest of the way. Yetna finished 11-of-13 shooting and scored 15 points in a little more than six minutes.
Justin Brown scored 14 for South Florida and LaQuincy Rideau scored 10 points with 10 assists.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Jayden Gardner paced ECU with 15 points and 15 rebounds, Shawn Williams scored 12 and Spasojevic 10.
Comments