Sports

Voting and previous winners of Headliner of Year Award

The Associated Press

January 26, 2019 07:08 PM

BATON ROUGE, La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) —

2018 HEADLINER OF THE YEAR VOTING

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1, Drew Brees (21) 133

2, Anthony Davis (1) 60

3, Armand Duplantis (4) 56

4, Alex Bregman 40

5, Patrick Reed (1) 30

6, Daniel Cormier 27

7, Ed Orgeron 23

8, Michael Thomas (1) 22

9, Travis Etienne 20

10, Joe Burrow 16.5

Also receiving votes: Devin White 11.5, Ben Simmons 10, LSU Gymnastics 7, Aaron Nola 5, Jaylon Ferguson 6, David Toms 3, LSUA Basketball 3, LSUE Baseball 1, New Orleans Pelicans 1.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

2017 - Alex Bregman

2016 - Dak Prescott

2015 - Leonard Fournette

2014 - Odell Beckham Jr.

2013 - Peyton Manning

2012 - Tom Benson

2011 - Drew Brees

2010 - New Orleans Saints

2009 - Drew Brees

2008 - Chris Paul

2007 - LSU football team

2006 - New Orleans Saints

2005 - New Orleans Saints

2004 - Nick Saban

2003 - LSU football team

2002 - New Orleans Hornets

2001 - David Toms

2000 - Jim Haslett, Randy Mueller

1999 - Peyton Manning

Source: Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

  Comments  