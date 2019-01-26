Voting and previous winners of Headliner of Year Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) —
2018 HEADLINER OF THE YEAR VOTING
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1, Drew Brees (21) 133
2, Anthony Davis (1) 60
3, Armand Duplantis (4) 56
4, Alex Bregman 40
5, Patrick Reed (1) 30
6, Daniel Cormier 27
7, Ed Orgeron 23
8, Michael Thomas (1) 22
9, Travis Etienne 20
10, Joe Burrow 16.5
Also receiving votes: Devin White 11.5, Ben Simmons 10, LSU Gymnastics 7, Aaron Nola 5, Jaylon Ferguson 6, David Toms 3, LSUA Basketball 3, LSUE Baseball 1, New Orleans Pelicans 1.
PREVIOUS WINNERS
2017 - Alex Bregman
2016 - Dak Prescott
2015 - Leonard Fournette
2014 - Odell Beckham Jr.
2013 - Peyton Manning
2012 - Tom Benson
2011 - Drew Brees
2010 - New Orleans Saints
2009 - Drew Brees
2008 - Chris Paul
2007 - LSU football team
2006 - New Orleans Saints
2005 - New Orleans Saints
2004 - Nick Saban
2003 - LSU football team
2002 - New Orleans Hornets
2001 - David Toms
2000 - Jim Haslett, Randy Mueller
1999 - Peyton Manning
Source: Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
