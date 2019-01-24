Here’s when and how to watch the Florida State Seminoles’ spring football game

Florida State announced the date and time of its spring football game.
The Seminoles will play the Garnet and Gold game at 4 p.m. on April 6 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.
General admission tickets are $10, which includes free entry into a post-game concert.
Tickets can be obtained on Seminoles.com or by calling 1-850-644-1830.
FSU’s spring game introduces Seminole fans to new assistant coaches, Kendal Briles (offensive coordinator) and Ron Dugans (wide receivers), who were hired recently.
