David Toms takes 4-shot lead in PGA Tour Champions opener

David Toms shot his second straight 7-under 65 on Friday to take a four-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions' season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship.
The 52-year-old Toms had eight birdies and a bogey on another windy day at Hualalai.
"It was a tougher day today," Toms said. "I think the only time I've seen (the wind) that direction was the day we got canceled a couple years ago, so I never really played the golf course with that wind direction. Made it a little tougher to pull clubs and everything, but to shoot 7 under today, I felt like I played really, really well."
He won the U.S. Senior Open last year for his first Champions title after winning 13 times on the PGA Tour.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
"I'm always hungry for it, but I just have to go out and shoot another low round," Toms said. "Obviously, if conditions are better tomorrow, somebody's going to shoot really low and it's just a matter of going out there and doing it."
Joe Durant, tied for the first-round lead with Toms, had a 69 to drop into a tie for second with Tom Lehman with a round left. Lehman shot 65.
Defending champion Jerry Kelly had a 64 to match 61-year-old Bernhard Langer (65) and Colin Montgomerie (66) at 9 under.
"Played solid and made some putts, which is nice," said the 61-year-old Langer, the tournament winner in 2009, 2014 and 2017. "Made a lot of medium putts. Can't take those for granted. Kept the ball in play, no lava excursions."
Comments