There’s a misery pro sports formula. Where do Florida franchises, including Dolphins, fall?

ESPN ranked franchises from North America’s four major sports leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) with their misery sports formula.
The formula factors in championships, playoff berths, playoff wins, heartbreaks and rival comparison when determining the fan bases with the most misery.
As ESPN wrote, “the more [and more recently] you win championships, the less you have to complain about. However, if your most recent championship was 25-plus years ago, it’s almost as if you’ve never won at all.”
So where does that leave South Florida franchises?
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Florida Panthers (No. 4 with 23.17 points), Miami Dolphins (No. 16 with 18.03 points) and Miami Marlins (No. 29 with 15.04 points) all cracked the top 30.
The Panthers made their only Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 1996, which coincidentally was the only year the Panthers have won a playoff series.
“If you’re under 30 years old, you’re used to seeing the Panthers lose over and over,” ESPN wrote.
The Dolphins are the only NFL team to finish the season unbeaten with a Super Bowl title and made the Super Bowl five times from 1970 to 1999. But lately? The rise of the New England Patriots’ dynasty this century hasn’t helped the Fins in the AFC East, and Miami hasn’t won a playoff game since 2000.
Where is the Miami Heat?
Well, they’re way down the list in terms of misery. Thanks to the Big 3 era of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, the Heat ranks 117th out of 123 franchises in ESPN’s misery rankings.
A few other Florida pro teams that cracked the top 30 alongside the Panthers, Dolphins and Marlins include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 15 with 18.09 points) and Tampa Bay Rays (No. 18 with 16.83 points).
The Sacramento Kings were the No. 1 most miserable franchise with 27.1 points, according to ESPN’s formula.
The full list can be found here.
Comments