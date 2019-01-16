Goth scores 20, Carr 19, K-State women upend No. 11 Texas

Kayla Goth had 20 points and tied her career-high with 12 assists and Kansas State used a big first half to defeat No. 11 Texas 87-69 on Wednesday night.
Christianna Carr added 19 on points 7-of-10 shooting, including four 3-pointers, for the Wildcats (11-6, 2-3 Big 12). Peyton Williams had 18 points with eight rebounds. Goth's 12 assists were a conference high this season.
Williams had back-to-back 3-pointers in a 10-0 run and added a third in the first quarter as K-State jumped to a 23-13 lead. Carr scored four in a 6-0 burst to start the second quarter and Williams scored the last four before the half for a 42-23 lead.
Kansas State was 6 of 13 from distance and shot 50 percent overall. The Longhorns shot 35 percent and had 10 turnovers.
The lead remained in double figures throughout the second half when the Longhorns shot 52 percent but the Wildcats shot 58 percent. K-State finished 11 of 19 from distance (58 percent), shot 54 percent overall and was 16 of 18 from the foul line.
Sug Sutton had 22 points for Texas (14-3, 4-1), which had won seven straight and seven straight over KSU. Danni Williams added 18.
