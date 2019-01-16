Daum’s 34 points, 21 rebounds lead SDSU past North Dakota

Mike Daum scored 34 points and grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds and South Dakota State beat North Dakota 78-74 on Wednesday night to win its fourth straight.
Daum posted the nation's fourth 30-20 game this season and recorded his sixth 30-point game of the season for the defending Summit League champions.
David Jenkins Jr. added 20 points and Skyler Flatten had 10 for the Jackrabbits (15-6, 5-1), who led 41-31 at halftime.
Daum's jumper capped a 13-2 run for a 73-65 Jackrabbits' lead with 4:26 left. His free throw with 46 seconds left put the Jackrabbits up 77-72, Cortez Seales' layup pulled North Dakota within three points, Daum made 1 of 2 free throws and Seales' 3 at the buzzer missed.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Marlon Stewart scored 19 points with five 3-pointers for North Dakota (8-11, 2-4), which hadn't played SDSU since 2013. Seales scored 18 and Filip Rebraca added 15.
Comments