Big flex: Tiafoe, 20, stuns Anderson at Australian Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer

January 16, 2019 12:57 AM

Kin Cheung AP Photo
MELBOURNE, Australia

Frances Tiafoe rolled up his sleeve, flexed and slapped his biceps muscle five times to celebrate the biggest victory of his career, a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 comeback against two-time Grand Slam finalist and No. 5 seed Kevin Anderson in the Australian Open's second round.

The 20-year-old Tiafoe trailed by a set and 3-0 in the second Wednesday before turning the match around as Anderson's big serve slowed down because of problems with his right arm. Anderson was repeatedly visited by a trainer during changeovers and he lost about 5 mph (8 kph) on his first serves as the match wore on.

Anderson was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year and at the U.S. Open in 2017 and had won all three previous matchups against the 39th-ranked Tiafoe.

Now Tiafoe is into the third round at a major for the second time, equaling his best showing.

