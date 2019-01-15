UCF to add a quarterback from a College Football Playoff semifinal team, report says

Brandon Wimbush’s Notre Dame career unraveled when Ian Book took over the starting quarterback duties in South Bend after a 3-0 start to the 2018 season.
After multiple reports in late December said Wimbush planned to become a graduate transfer to play immediately at another school next season, the potential list of suitors included various Power 5 programs.
However, Wimbush is transferring to a Group of Five team — UCF — according to 247 Sports.
Wimbush, who is from Teaneck, New Jersey, committed to the Knights in high school, before flipping to Notre Dame. A dual-threat quarterback, which fits into Josh Heupel’s offense at UCF, Wimbush started all 12 games for the Irish as a junior in 2017. He threw for 1,870 yards and ran for 803 yards that season. His breakout 2017 campaign also saw 30 combined touchdowns — 16 passing and 14 rushing — before Book replaced him as Notre Dame’s starter this season.
Wimbush visited UCF this past weekend, 247 Sports reported.
He made the decision official in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
UCF has some quarterbacks already lined up on the roster for next season.
The Knights signed Dillon Gabriel during the early signing period. He played at the same high school in Hawaii as McKenzie Milton, who would enter his senior season next year. It’s unclear yet if Milton will take a medical redshirt, though likely, as he recovers from a devastating knee injury sustained late in the 2018 season against rival USF.
Darriel Mack Jr. replaced Milton for the American Athletic Conference title game, which resulted in a win over Memphis, and in the Fiesta Bowl against LSU, which ended in a 40-32 loss that snapped the Knights’ 25-game winning streak.
