Chiefs missing Berry, Colts without Hooker for playoff game

The Chiefs are missing safety Eric Berry and running back Spencer Ware and the Colts are without safety Malik Hooker for their cold, snowy divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.
Berry missed most of the season with a heel injury, then appeared to be working back into game shape when it recurred. He was inactive for Week 17 and did not participate in practice this week.
Ware has not played in a month because of a hamstring injury.
The Chiefs do have wide receiver Sammy Watkins available for the first time since early November, when he went down with a foot injury. He had been listed as questionable.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hooker was questionable for Indianapolis with a foot injury. His loss becomes even more impactful after backup safety Mike Mitchell was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury earlier this week.
Comments