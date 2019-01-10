This college QB suffered a horrific knee injury not long ago — now he’s doing leg presses

Less than two months after the devastating knee injury ended McKenzie Milton’s college football season and put his football future in serious doubt, the UCF quarterback posted a video on social media documenting his recovery.
And it wasn’t a baby step, either.
Milton posted a video on his Instagram account Wednesday night showing him doing 40-pound leg presses.
“Thanking God for the miracles I see everyday in my life,” Milton wrote on Instagram. “Went from almost losing my leg to leg pressing 40lbs in a little over a month. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. God is definitely at work.. .it’s gonna be a long process but it’ll be one hell of a story.”
The video has been seen nearly 75,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.
Milton sustained the crushing injury against USF in late November. The Knights didn’t waver against the Bulls with backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr., who also guided UCF to the American Athletic Conference title a week later against Memphis, to lock up a New Year’s Six Bowl berth.
An outpouring of support came for Milton, who has endured multiple surgeries since the injury took place, with approximately 40,000 leis — a traditional garland from Milton’s native Hawaii — distributed to fans at UCF’s Spectrum Stadium in Orlando for the AAC Championship.
Milton sat in quarterback meetings via FaceTime leading up to the game against Memphis and in the Fiesta Bowl matchup with LSU. He even made the trip and was on the sidelines in the game against the Tigers.
UCF’s 25-game winning streak ended with a 40-32 loss to LSU.
Watch Milton’s 40-pound leg press workout below:
