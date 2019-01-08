Falcons bring back Koetter, Mularkey as offensive assistants

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. The Atlanta Falcons are bringing back two familiar names by hiring Dirk Koetter as offensive coordinator and Mike Mularkey to coach tight ends. Koetter and Mularkey are joining coach Dan Quinn’s staff following stints as NFL head coaches. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo