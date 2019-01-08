Guess the top two teams favored to win next year’s college football national title?

Caught your breath from Monday’s College Football Playoff national title game blowout?

Good, because the odds-on favorites to win next year’s national championship were announced.

And guess who they are? Hint: the usual suspects, and no not the Kevin Spacey-led film from the 1990s.

Clemson and Alabama are the favorites to win the 2020 college football national championship. The Tigers’ odds are 2-1, while the Crimson Tide’s are 5-2, according to Bet Online.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney watch warm ups before the NCAA college football playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. David J. Phillip AP

So if the oddsmaking site is right, get prepared for Round 5 between the teams next year. And if Bet Online is correct, it would be the fourth national title meeting between programs in the past five years. Clemson and Alabama have combined to win the past four national titles, trading off each year with the Tigers defeating the Crimson Tide on Monday to claim the 2019 championship.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with Trevor Lawrence after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson beat Alabama 44-16. Jeff Chiu AP

After Clemson and Alabama, the odds drop down for Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma. The Bulldogs are 6-1 to win the 2020 national title. The Buckeyes are 12-1 to do it, despite Urban Meyer’s retirement from coaching. The Wolverines and Sooners each have 16-1 odds to pull off the feat.

Odds were given to 23 teams, and they are all from Power 5 programs. No odds are listed for Group of Five programs like UCF, which won 25 consecutive games before LSU snapped its winning streak in the Fiesta Bowl.

LSU is listed with 50-1 odds, while the University of Florida has 25-1 odds and the University of Miami has 80-1 odds.