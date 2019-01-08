Is Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois going to the NFL? Maybe not and here is why

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois has enrolled for the spring semester at the school, quelling speculation he’d declare for the 2019 NFL Draft, according to reports.
Although, there is still the possibility Francois could declare for the NFL Draft despite enrolling for the spring semester as a redshirt senior at FSU, per a 247 Noles report.
Players have until next Monday to declare for the NFL Draft, though Francois is a Seminole for now.
Francois was weighing his options in December on whether to return to the Seminoles, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Francois, an Orlando native, also was considering being a grad transfer, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Francois refuted the report he was testing NFL waters.
“Why would I not go back to FSU?” Francois told the Orlando Sentinel. “I’m thinking about declaring [for the NFL] but I don’t know what I’m going to do. I never told anybody nothing like that. I’m just unsure what I’m doing right now.
“I’m still taking with my family trying to decide, but I never said nothing like that.”
Francois played his senior season of high school football at powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, under former Heisman Trophy winner and FSU quarterback Chris Weinke.
But in the 2017 season-opener against Alabama, Francois tore his patellar tendon in his left knee and missed the final 12 games of the season.
That led to a quarterback battle between him and his replacement, James Blackman as well as third-string Bailey Hockman ahead of the 2018 season. Francois beat both out and Hockman transferred to North Carolina State as a result.
FSU lost out on longtime committed quarterback Sam Howell during December’s early signing period after he flipped to North Carolina. Howell’s decision to join the Tar Heels in his native North Carolina was sparked by FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell’s departure to become the head coach at UMass in early December.
The Seminoles hired Kendal Briles, son of former Baylor coach Art Briles, as their new offensive coordinator. Kendal Briles’ previous stops at Baylor, FAU and Houston utilized dual-threat quarterbacks, according to 247 Sports.
Francois threw for 2,731 yards with a 57.3 completion percentage this past season. That included 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Comments