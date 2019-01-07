Florida State legend and former Dolphins player named to College Football Hall of Fame

Florida State legend Terrell Buckley is part of the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame class.
It was announced on ESPN’s Sportscenter on Monday.
Buckley played cornerback for the Seminoles from 1989-91, registering 21 career interceptions in his three-year career. His career interception mark and single-season high of 12 picks still stand as FSU records. Buckley, who was a consensus All-American and Jim Thorpe award winner in 1991, also holds the NCAA record for interception return yards with 501.
Buckley played 14 seasons in the NFL, beginning with the Green Bay Packers and included two stints with the Miami Dolphins. He had 50 interceptions in his NFL career, which also included winning the 2001 Super Bowl with the New England Patriots over the St. Louis Rams.
A native of Pascagoula, Mississippi, Buckley is the cornerbacks coach for Mississippi State.
Buckley’s induction comes Dec. 10 at the 62nd National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown along with 14 other inductees.
