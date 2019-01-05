Browns interview Patriots LB coach Flores, fifth candidate

The Browns talked to a coach from Bill Belichick's tree, interviewing Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores for their opening.
Flores, who worked in New England's scouting department before joining Belichick's staff in 2008, met Saturday with Browns general manager John Dorsey and other members of Cleveland's search group. The meeting came after the 37-year-old interviewed with Denver. He's also a candidate in Miami and Green Bay.
Flores has done it all with the Patriots, helping to evaluate personnel before working as an offensive, defensive and special teams assistant.
He's the fifth candidate to meet with Dorsey, who has kept his coaching search well-guarded as the Browns look to build on the biggest turnaround season in club history. The Browns went 7-8-1 after a winless 2017.
Dorsey previously interviewed interim coach Gregg Williams, former Indianapolis and Detroit coach Jim Caldwell, Minnesota interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and New Orleans tight ends coach Dan Campbell.
