Jets interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy walks the sidelines during the second of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. The New York Jets have interviewed the former Packers coach for their head coaching job. McCarthy, who was fired as Packers coach last month, is the third known interview New York has conducted since firing Todd Bowles last Sunday night. David Goldman, File AP Photo